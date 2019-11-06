EPIC joined over 50 organizations in a declaration on the harms of social media surveillance by law enforcement. The groups said that social media surveillance is "often covert and conducted without oversight" and allows law enforcement "to monitor and archive information on millions of people's activities." As EPIC explained in a Spotlight on Surveillance, such surveillance "will subject more innocent people to government investigation." In an op-ed last year, EPIC Senior Counsel, Jeramie Scott, explained how private industry fuels social media monitoring, creating huge databases of personal data that is sold to law enforcement.