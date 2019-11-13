EPIC joined a coalition of civil liberties and immigrant rights organizations to urge the Department of Justice to rescind a proposed rule that effectively requires the DHS to collect DNA from all non-US persons the agency detains or arrests. The coalition stated that the proposed rule was an "unacceptable and unnecessary privacy intrusion" that will impact not only the individual's DNA being collected but also family members, including American citizens. In an amicus brief to the Supreme Court, EPIC argued that law enforcement's warrantless collection of DNA is unconstitutional. In the 2013 brief, EPIC described the "dramatic and unpredictable" expansion of the government's DNA collection over the past decade.