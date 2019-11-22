EPIC has published the 2020 edition of The Privacy Law Sourcebook. The Privacy Law Sourcebook is the leading reference book for those interested in privacy law in the United States and around the world. The Sourcebook includes major U.S. privacy laws and key international privacy laws such as the EU General Data Protection Regulation and the modernized Council of Europe Convention on Privacy. PLS 2020 also features the California Consumer Privacy Act and the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act. PLS 2020 is available in print and Kindle editions. Other publications, including those by members of the EPIC Advisory Board, are available at the EPIC Bookstore.