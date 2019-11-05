In a statement to the D.C. City Council, EPIC urged council members to ban the use of facial recognition technology on police-worn body cameras. The Council held a public roundtable to assess the use of police body-worn cameras by the Metropolitan Police Department. EPIC described the growing opposition to facial recognition technology in the United States as well as internationally. EPIC previously testified before the City Council on body cameras, stating there are "more productive means to achieve police accountability that do not carry the risk of increasing surveillance." A 2017 study of MPD body cameras found that the cameras had no impact on police use of force and civilian complaints.