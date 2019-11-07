In testimony before the International Committed on Fake News, EPIC President Marc Rotenberg today called for an end to Facebook's political ads. "The company's view of political advertising is both reckless and irresponsible," said Rotenberg. He added that advertising revenue should "flow back to traditional media and help strengthen independent journalism." EPIC also urged enforcement of the GDPR. "History must not repeat itself," said Rotenberg, citing the failure of the US Federal Trade Commission to act when it had the opportunity to do so. The international Committee, meeting in Dublin, is comprised of lawmakers from 14 countries, including Rep. Cicilline, chair of the House subcommittee on antitrust.