The influential LIBE Committee of the European Parliament has issued a long-awaited report on a proposal to create rules for law enforcement access to personal data stored outside the EU. The report of the Parliament on "e-Evidence" would revise an earlier proposal and create new safeguards, permitting access orders only when strictly necessary, restricting the circumstances when orders may be issued, limiting the use of information collected, and expanding remedies for individuals subject to unlawful access. Speaking at the European Parliament on the e-Evidence proposal last year, EPIC called for similar safeguards for law enforcement access to data, as well as data minimization, transparency, and notice to indivduals. EPIC recently led a coalition of 20 civil society organizations objecting to data access under the less protective U.S.-U.K. Agreement.