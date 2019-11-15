With the conclusion of Roger Stone's trial on Friday, the Justice Department must now disclose additional sections of the Mueller Report to EPIC in EPIC v. DOJ. Previously, the agency argued that it could withhold portions of the Report because disclosure would interfere with Mr. Stone's right to a fair trial. But following Mr. Stone's conviction on seven counts, the DOJ can no longer make that claim. The material withheld by the DOJ would likely reveal the role that Wikileaks played in the 2016 presidential election. In EPIC v. DOJ, EPIC is seeking the public release of the complete and unredacted Mueller Report. A ruling is expected soon. The book EPIC v. DOJ: The Mueller Report is available for purchase at the EPIC Bookstore.