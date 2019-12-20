A federal court has ordered the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence to respond to EPIC's arguments that the Commission is violating a federal law requiring advisory committees to operate transparently. During a hearing in EPIC v. AI Commission, Judge Trevor N. McFadden ordered the parties to file briefs concerning the Commission's obligation to hold open meetings and publish its records. The court has already ruled that the AI Commission must comply with EPIC's Freedom of Information Act request. In the same hearing, the government stated that the Defense Department will disclose records about the AI Commission in the next 4-6 weeks. The Commission, which is tasked with developing U.S. AI policy, recently released a report to Congress criticizing the EU General Data Protection Regulation and calling for greater "government access to data on Americans."