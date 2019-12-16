An order from a federal court in Washington, DC creates an opportunity for groups and individuals to file amicus briefs about the proposed FTC settlement with Facebook. The proposed settlement concerns violations of consumer privacy and the adequacy of the settlement. EPIC argued, "This Court should not adopt the proposed Consent Decree because the parties have not established that it would be fair, adequate, reasonable, appropriate, or consistent with the public interest." EPIC explained that the proposed settlement "largely mirrors the preexisting Consent Order from 2012. There are few new obligations on the company that would limit the collection and use of personal data, nor will there be any significant changes in business practices." EPIC asked the court to provide an opportunity for others to file amicus briefs. The deadline for motions is December 17, 2019.