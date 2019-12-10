A federal court has set a December 18 hearing in EPIC v. DOJ to decide whether the Department of Justice must reprocess the Mueller Report and disclose additional material to EPIC. Earlier in the day, EPIC notified the court that Roger Stone’s criminal trial had ended and that the DOJ had disclosed extensive new details about Stone during the trial. As a result, EPIC is entitled to the disclosure of additional information from the Mueller Report about Stone and his interactions with Wikileaks. The court is also expected to rule soon on EPIC’s motion to disclose the complete, unredacted Report. The book EPIC v. DOJ: The Mueller Report is available for purchase at the EPIC Bookstore.