EPIC Backs Strong Implementation of California Privacy Law
In comments to the California Attorney General on proposed regulations to the California Consumer Privacy Act, EPIC backed provisions that would strength consumer protections and identified topics for future action, such as the creation of data protection agency. EPIC's comments followed from its recent report on federal privacy legislation, Grading on a Curve: Privacy Legislation in the 116th Congress. EPIC has long supported state efforts to establish strong privacy safeguards, and opposed federal preemption. EPIC's State Policy Project provides expertise to the states to help shape effective privacy laws.