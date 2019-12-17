Today the FTC finalized a settlement with Unrollme without making changes, as EPIC had urged. Unrollme is an email management company that "falsely told consumers that it would not 'touch' their personal emails in order to persuade consumers to provide access to their email accounts." The FTC required the company to delete personal data it had unlawfully obtained. EPIC further advised the FTC to require Unrollme to notify all users of past deceptive practices and to obtain reauthorization from users before using personal data. The FTC declined to adopt EPIC's recommendations. The agency responded to EPIC that "the Commission has now determined that the public interest would best be served by issuing the Complaint and the Decision and Order in the above-entitled proceeding in final form without any modifications." EPIC routinely comments on proposed FTC settlements in accordance with a provision that requires the agency to seek public comment before finalizing any proposed settlements.