Mary Stone Ross, former President of Californians for Consumer Privacy, will join the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) as Associate Director in January 2020. Ross led the most successful privacy campaign in US history gathering 600,000 signatures for a California ballot initiative. That campaign led to enactment of the California Consumer Privacy Act, the most comprehensive consumer privacy law in the United States. The CCPA goes into effect January 1, 2020. EPIC President Marc Rotenberg said, "We are thrilled that Mary is joining EPIC. She brings to EPIC a powerful combination of deep policy expertise, effective grassroots engagement, and concrete legislative results that have benefitted consumers across the country." Press release.