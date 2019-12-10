European privacy advocacy group None of Your Business—led by Max Schrems—filed three complaints with the French Data Protection Authority (CNIL). The NOYB complaints charged that companies obtained "fake consent" for online tracking. Max and EPIC have challenged the use of "standard contractual clauses" in a case now before the European Court of Justice, known as "Schrems 2.0". A preliminary decision in that case is expected on December 19. Schrems met with the Privacy Coalition last month in Washington, DC to discuss the GDPR and litigation strategies.