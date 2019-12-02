Today, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Georgia v. Public.Resource.Org, which concerns the copyright of a state's official law. EPIC filed an amicus brief in the case, signed by 35 experts in law and technology, stating that "free access to the law is guaranteed by our country's traditions and enabled by digital technologies." EPIC explained that "the federal government has worked to ensure that legal materials are broadly accessible to the public; the states should do the same." EPIC and its staff have long promoted online access to judicial opinions and open access to government information. EPIC routinely files amicus briefs in the US Supreme Court in cases concerning emerging privacy and civil liberties issues.