Banisar Publishes 2020 Global Privacy Survey
The Banisar index has found that as of 2019, 130 countries have adopted comprehensive data protection laws to protect personal data held by private companies and government entities. In almost all of the countries, an independent data protection agency or information commission oversees and enforces the laws. EPIC's recent report on U.S. federal privacy legislation Grading on a Curve: Privacy Legislation in the 116th Congress evaluates federal privacy bills. EPIC has called for comprehensive baseline legislation and the creation of a data protection agency. EPIC also makes available The 2020 Privacy Law Sourcebook at the EPIC Bookstore.