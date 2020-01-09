EPIC Advises USPTO to Follow US AI Commitments, Limit Trade Secrets

In comments submitted to the USPTO's request for information, EPIC recommended limiting trade secret defenses for AI techniques that have a a significant effect on an individual. EPIC also highlighted the US endorsement of the OECD AI principles, the White House's Guidance for Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Applications, and the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence. EPIC explained that these policy frameworks make clear the importance of transparency in AI policy. In 2019, EPIC successfully sued the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence to ensure public access to agency records.

January 9, 2020| Share:

« EPIC to Congress: Suspend DHS Data Transfer to Census Bureau | Main | EPIC to Congress: Voting Systems Must Accurately Record Votes, Protect Secret Ballot »

Share this page:

Defend Privacy. Support EPIC.
epic.org/ccpa
EPIC Mueller Report book
US Needs a Data Protection Agency