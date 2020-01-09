AI Artificial Intelligence epic
EPIC Advises USPTO to Follow US AI Commitments, Limit Trade Secrets
In comments submitted to the USPTO's request for information, EPIC recommended limiting trade secret defenses for AI techniques that have a a significant effect on an individual. EPIC also highlighted the US endorsement of the OECD AI principles, the White House's Guidance for Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Applications, and the Universal Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence. EPIC explained that these policy frameworks make clear the importance of transparency in AI policy. In 2019, EPIC successfully sued the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence to ensure public access to agency records.