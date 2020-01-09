Prior to a hearing with voting system vendors, EPIC urged the House Administration Committee to ensure that voting systems must accurately record votes and protect the secret ballot. "The bar for voting technology and election administration should be set high," EPIC said. Earlier this year EPIC asked a federal court to stop Georgia's use of Direct Recording Electronic voting machines in an amicus brief. Experts in election security have shown that DREs are insecure, vulnerable to attack, fail to provide a paper trail, and subject to manipulation by foreign adversaries. DREs also undermine the secret ballot as particular voters could be linked to particular votes. In 2016, EPIC published "The Secret Ballot at Risk: Recommendations for Protecting Democracy," highlighting the importance of the secret ballot for American democracy.