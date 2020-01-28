EPIC has written in support of Maryland Senate Bill 34, which would prohibit the scanning or swiping of identification cards and driver’s licenses. "The best defense against data breaches is not collecting and retaining personal data in the first place,” EPIC said in testimony to the Maryland State Senate Finance Committee. The bill is sponsored by Senator Cheryl Kagan and it passed the State Senate unanimously last session. EPIC previously warned of the risks of swiping identity documents in a report on the controversial REAL ID proposal - “REAL ID Implementation Review: Few Benefits, Staggering Costs." EPIC's State Policy Project tracks privacy developments at the state level.