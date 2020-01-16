The EU Advocate General advised the European Court of Justice that "the means and methods of combating terrorism must be compatible with the requirements of the rule of law" in a case concerning the retention of personal data for law enforcement purposes. The AG recommended limiting retention of data to data that are essential for national security and limiting access to that data subject to prior review by courts. The opinion is not binding on the Court of Justice and the Court will issue a judgment at a later date. The AG cited EPIC's expert submissions in "Schrems 2.0," another case concerning Facebook's transfer of personal data to the United States and the adequacy of U.S. privacy law.