A new European Parliament Resolution advises the European Commission to establish strong oversight of artificial intelligence. The Resolution emphasizes safe and compliant products, human responsibility, safety, transparency, explainability, and data quality. The Resolution also supports the free flow of non-personal data to promote innovation. Several of these principles are put forward in the Universal Guidelines for AI, which EPIC recommends as the baseline for AI Policy. On February 19, the European Commission is expected to announce how it will proceed with AI regulation. EPIC has promoted Algorithmic Transparency and published the AI Policy Sourcebook, the first reference book on AI policy.