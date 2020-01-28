On International Privacy Day, EPIC Urges Congress to Act on Privacy
On January 28, EPIC celebrates International Privacy Day, which commemorates Council of Europe Convention 108, the first international privacy convention. Today EPIC urged Congress to take three steps to safeguard the personal data of Americans: (1) enact comprehensive baseline legislation, (2) establish a data protection agency, and (3) ratify the International Privacy Convention. EPIC and consumer organizations have long urged the United States to endorse the Privacy Convention, which establishes a global framework for the free flow of personal data. The complete text of the Privacy Convention is in the EPIC Privacy Law Sourcebook, available at the EPIC Bookstore. Follow #DataProtectionDay.