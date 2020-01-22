None of Your Business, the privacy NGO established by Max Schrems, has launched a new resource for those following European privacy law. GDPRhub provides summaries of decisions by national Data Protection Agencies and courts concerning the GDPR. This database offers insight into key debates on the interpretation of contentious GDPR issues. A second database, "GDPR Knowledge," offers commentaries on GDPR and DPA profiles across the EU. NOYB is also publishing GDPRtoday, which provides a "quick overview of all national decisions of the past days from all across Europe." EPIC provides the text of the GDPR in the 2020 Privacy Law Sourcebook available at the EPIC Bookstore.