Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) has criticized the White House Guidance on Artificial Intelligence as "insufficient" and "little more than gauzy generalities." In a letter to US Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios, Bennet said the "principles male only passing referrence to privacy protections" and "just a cursory discussion of Americans' civil rights." Bennet said also that the White House "has failed to set spending targets, establish metrics, or allocate additional funding." EPIC published the AI Policy Sourcebook, the first reference book on AI policy. The AI Sourcebook includes the Universal Guidelines for AI, an influential human rights framework for AI policy.