The Supreme Court has aqreed to hear a challenge to the constitutionality of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, a federal law that prohibits unwanted robocalls. The law generally restricts the use of autodialers, but in 2015 Congress created an exception for robocalls to collect debts guaranteed by the federal government. Several groups have since challenged the law on First Amendment grounds, arguing that the TCPA discriminates against particular speakers. The Court will now consider the issue in Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants. EPIC filed an amicus brief in Gallion v. Charter Communications, a related case, arguing that “these challenges represent a systematic effort by companies to undermine the purpose of the TCPA and to inundates consumers with unwanted calls.” EPIC routinely files amicus briefs on consumer privacy issues, including several amicus briefs on the TCPA.