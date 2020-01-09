The White House has published Guidance for Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Applications. In a statement, US Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios said "The White House calls on agencies to protect privacy and promote civil rights, civil liberties, and American values in the regulatory approach to AI. Among other important steps, agencies should examine whether the outcomes and decisions of an AI application could result in unlawful discrimination, consider appropriate measures to disclose when AI is in use, and consider what controls are needed to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of the information processed, stored and transmitted in an AI system." The US AI Guidance follows from the OECD AI Principles, which the United States has endorsed, as well as some of the Universal Guidelines for AI, a human rights framework for AI endorsed by more than 250 experts and 60 associations in 40 countries. The Guidance makes clear the importance of public participation in the formulation of AI policy. EPIC successfully sued the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence to ensure public access to agency records.