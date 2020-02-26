Hackers have stolen the entire client database of facial recognition company Clearview AI. Clearview AI scraped over three million images from the internet to build its facial recognition database. The company sells facial recognition services to law enforcement agencies. In a statement to Clearview AI CEO Hoan Ton-That, Senator Markey wrote: "Clearview's product appears to pose particularly chilling privacy risks, and I am deeply concerned that it is capable of fundamentally dismantling Americans' expectation that they can move, assemble, or simply appear in public without being identified..." Last month Senator Markey sent a letter to Clearview AI asking about the company's collaboration with law enforcement agencies and for information about privacy protections. EPIC, and more than a hundred organizations, have called for a moratorium on facial recognition technology.