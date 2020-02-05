A Dutch Court ruled that an algorithmic risk assessment technique that ostensibly detects fraud violates human rights and privacy laws. The SyRi system processed massive amounts of personal data held in a government agencies with an opaque algorithm. The Dutch court ruled "there is a risk that the use of SyRI will inadvertently make connections based on bias." EPIC tracks and publicizes the use of risk assessments in the US Criminal Justice System as well as advocates for the Universal Guidelines for AI to ensure Algorithmic Transparency in automated decision making, EPIC published the AI Policy Sourcebook, the first reference book on AI policy.