The Justice Department has confirmed to EPIC that Special Counsel Mueller did not draft any reports for Congress during the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. In a filing from EPIC v. DOJ the Justice Department stated that it found no "reports, recommendations, and other compilations of information prepared for the eventual consideration of one or more members of Congress." Last year, EPIC's open government lawsuit revealed records of a previously-undisclosed Special Counsel investigation into a suspected "unregistered agent of a foreign government." EPIC is also seeking disclosure of the complete, unredacted Mueller Report. The book EPIC v. DOJ: The Mueller Report is available for purchase at the EPIC Bookstore.