EU Commission Seeks Public Comment on AI Plan
The European Commission has published the White Paper on Artificial Intelligence(AI) and the European Data Strategy. the Commission stated that the aim is to promote "Technology that works for people; a fair and competitive economy; and an open, democratic and sustainable society." On AI and fundamental rights, the Commission warned that "biases in algorithms or training data used for recruitment AI systems could lead to unjust and discriminatory outcomes..." The Commission also warned that the "gathering and use of biometric data for remote identification purposes carries specific risks for fundamental rights" but stopped short of endorsing a moratorium on face surveillance. The EU White Paper on Artificial Intelligence is open for public consultation until May 19, 2020. The Commission is also gathering feedback on the data strategy.