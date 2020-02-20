The European Parliament heard testimony today on AI in Criminal Law amidst a widespread push towards robust AI regulation in the EU. The panelists before the committee responsible for civil liberties, justice, and home affair focused on facial recognition, risk assessments, and predictive policing. The hearing explored regulation and law enforcement use, and also transparency, explainability, and accountability. The hearing in Parliament followed the release of a European Commission White Paper on AI. EPIC has called for a moratorium on face surveillance and maintains a resource about the use of risk assessments in the US Criminal Justice system.