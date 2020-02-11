The Technical Guidelines Development Committee has approved the Voluntary Voting System Guidelines 2.0. The Committee provides technical recommendations to the Election Assistance Commission regarding voting systems in the United States. EPIC, along with the Association for Computing Machinery, previously recommended strong principles for voter privacy, ballot secrecy, and data protection. The groups also urged the Commission to ban internet-connected voting machinery, citing the risks to voting integrity and democratic institutions. The Technical Committee recommended banning internet-connected voting systems, as well as strong provisions on voter privacy, ballot secrecy, and data protection. Though states are not mandated to comply with the Voting System Guidelines, the Guidelines shape the election security market. EPIC has a long history of working to protect voter privacy and election integrity.