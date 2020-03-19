In a letter to the California Attorney General, several advertising associations called for a six-month delay in implementation of the California Consumer Privacy Act. The business groups cited the coronavirus as the reason they should not comply with the law as planned. The California privacy law establishes new privacy rights for California residents, and busineses are required to bring their practices into compliance. The California Attorney General will begin enforcement actions on July 1, 2020. EPIC expressed support for the new privacy law in comments to the Attorney General on proposed regulations. EPIC's recommendations for baseline federal privacy legislation and the creation of a Data Protection Agency are detailed in Grading on a Curve: Privacy Legislation in the 116th Congress.