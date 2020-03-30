Apple has launched a COVID-19 Screening Tool that provides information about the coronavirus, information about social distancing and current guidance on COVID-19 testing. Apple states "Apple is not collecting your answers from the screening tool. To help improve the site, Apple collects some information about how you use it. The information collected will not personally identify you." In a press statement, the CDC said the "tool provides CDC recommendations on next steps including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, recommendations on testing, and when to contact a medical provider." In a comment on Twitter, Apple CEO Tim Cook said "the data is yours and your privacy is protected. Stay safe and healthy." In 2015, Tim Cook received the EPIC Champion of Freedom Award.