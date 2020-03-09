The OMB is seeking comments on the proposed Guidance for Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Applications. The Guidance recommends that federal agencies "promote advancements in technology and innovation, while protecting American technology, economic and national security, privacy, civil liberties, and other American values, including the principles of freedom, human rights, the rule of law, and respect for intellectual property." The US AI Guidance follows from the OECD AI Principles, which the United States has endorsed, as well as some of the Universal Guidelines for AI, a human rights framework for AI endorsed by more than 250 experts and 60 associations in 40 countries. EPIC will recommend that the OMB regulation apply to all government uses of AI, include prohibitions on secret profiling and unitary scoring, and require transparency to ensure fairness and accountability in automated decisions concerning people. EPIC has recently petitioned the FTC to undertake a rulemaking for AI in commerce. Comments to the OMB are due Friday, March 13 and can be submitted through the Federal Register. EPIC has published the AI Policy Sourcebook, the first reference book on AI policy.