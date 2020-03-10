Congress Considers Reforms as Surveillance Authorities Set to Expire
Congress is reviewing proposals to reform the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Several bills have been introduced, including a bill backed by EPIC and other civil liberties groups that would establish a warrant requirement for location data and internet browsing history, increase transparency, and strengthen the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board. Members of both parties have expressed interest in reform of the controversial NSA surveillance program. Even the FISA court has criticized the program, following abuses uncovered by the Inspector General. EPIC closely tracks the use of FISA authority. EPIC has advocated for significant FISA reforms, and recently advised Congress to limit Section 702 surveillance and to allow Section 215 to expire. The Section 215 program is scheduled to sunset on March 15.