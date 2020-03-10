D.C. Circuit: Congress Can Obtain Mueller Grand Jury Materials
The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has granted Congress access to the grand jury materials referenced in the Mueller Report. The appeals court upheld a lower court decision to disclose the grand jury records to the House Judiciary Committee, citing the "compelling need for the material and the public interest." Last week, the court in EPIC v. Department of Justice ruled that it would review the unredacted Mueller Report to determine what additional material must be released to EPIC. The court in EPIC's case also rebuked Attorney General Barr, citing "grave concerns about the objectivity of the process that preceded the public release of the redacted version of the Mueller Report[.]" The book EPIC v. DOJ: The Mueller Report, which includes EPIC's original FOIA request and related materials, is available for purchase at the EPIC Bookstore. EPIC's case is EPIC v. Department of Justice, No. 19-810.