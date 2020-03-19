EPIC Amicus Filing Food Marketing FOIA FOIA Exemption 4
DOJ Releases 2019 FOIA Litigation and Compliance Report
The Department of Justice has released the 2019 FOIA Litigation and Compliance Report which details the DOJ's efforts to encourage agency compliance with the FOIA across federal agencies. DOJ updated the Guide to the Freedom of Information Act, with recent court decisions. The DOJ report also summarizes agency guidance, including the application of Exemption 4 after the Supreme Court expanded the definition of "confidential" information. On that issue, EPIC filed an amicus brief in Food Marketing Institute v. Argus Leader Media telling the Supreme Court that access to commercial records is critical for government oversight. EPIC celebrated Sunshine Week with the 2020 EPIC FOIA Gallery, highlighting important EPIC FOIA work from the past year, including EPIC's case for the release of the Mueller Report, EPIC v. Department of Justice.