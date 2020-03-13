EPIC submitted comments on the OMB draft Guidance for Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Applications. The OMB Guidance instructs federal agencies to regulate private sector use of AI. EPIC recommended that the OMB guidance also apply to government uses of AI, that OMB establish prohibitions on secret profiling and unitary scoring, and require transparency to ensure fairness and accountability in automated decisions concerning people. EPIC has recently petitioned the FTC to undertake a rulemaking for AI in commerce. EPIC has published the AI Policy Sourcebook, the first reference book on AI policy.