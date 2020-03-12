EPIC joined the National Consumer Law Center and other consumer groups in an amicus brief supporting review of recent decision that limits consumer robocall protections. In Gadelhak v. AT&T Services, the Seventh Circuit concluded that consumers who receive an automated text message can sue under the federal anti-robocall law, but only if the autodialer has a random number generator. The decision deepened a split among federal appeals courts over the scope of federal robocall protections. EPIC and NCLC also filed an amicus brief during the court's original consideration of the case. The EPIC brief explained that allowing telemarketers to auto-dial consumers "would undermine the law's effectiveness by inviting easy circumvention and rendering the restriction obsolete." EPIC routinely files amicus briefs on consumer privacy issues, including several amicus briefs on the TCPA.