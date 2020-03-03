EPIC Pursues Disclosure of FAA Drone Committee Records
EPIC has filed a reply brief in EPIC v. Drone Advisory Committee urging the D.C. Circuit to reverse a decision that allowed FAA to conduct much of its policy work on drones in secret. EPIC filed suit in 2018 against the industry-dominated Advisory Committee, which ignored the privacy risks posed by the deployment of drones—even after identifying privacy as a top public concern. As a result of EPIC's lawsuit, the Committee was forced to disclose hundreds of pages of records to EPIC, but the agency withheld records from subcommittees that participated in the policy process. EPIC told the Court of Appeals that the FAA's interpretation of the Federal Advisory Committee Act would circumvent the open meetings law. The case is EPIC v. Drone Advisory Committee, No. 19-5238 (D.C. Cir.).