In EPIC's open government case concerning US AI policy, a federal court has ordered the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence to process 800 pages of records a month for disclosure to EPIC. The order follows the court's previous ruling in EPIC v. AI Commission that the Commission is subject to the Freedom of Information Act. The Commission recently released a report to Congress that criticizes the EU General Data Protection Regulation and calls for greater "government access to data on Americans." Before issuing its report, the Commission held more than two hundred secret meetings with tech firms and defense contractors but did not gather opinions from the American public. EPIC is also litigating to enforce Commission's obligation to hold open meetings.