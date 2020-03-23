The European Data Protection Board, the committee of national European privacy officials, has published a statement advising data processors on their legal obligations in light of the pandemic. The EDPB statement addresses the lawfulness of processing during a public health emergency, the use of mobile location data, and the protections of health data of employees. The Board cautioned that: "Personal data that is necessary to attain the objectives pursued should be processed for specified and explicit purposes." The EDPB advises processors that: "The least intrusive solutions should always be preferred, taking into account the specific purpose to be achieved." EPIC and 131 other organizations issued a public statement supporting government transparency and public access to information when the U.S. is taking measures to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.