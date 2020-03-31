A Georgia federal court has granted EPIC's request to file an amicus brief urging the court to protect the secret ballot. Plaintiffs presented the court with evidence that Georgia’s ballot-marking devices, which rely on large display screens, make voter choices easily viewable by others in the polling place. EPIC wrote in the amicus that "the right to cast a secret ballot in a public election is a core value in the United States." This is the second amicus brief EPIC has submitted in the case, Curling v. Raffensperger. In the earlier amicus brief, EPIC urged the court to stop Georgia's use of Direct Recording Electronic voting machines, which EPIC explained were unreliable and easily hacked. The court ruled that Georgia must replace the machines before the 2020 election.