The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić, has issued recommendations for governments across Europe on human rights, democracy and the rule of law during the COVID-19 crisis. The report covers (1) Derogation from the European Convention on Human Rights, (2) Respect for the rule of law and democratic principles, including limits on emergency measures, (3) Fundamental human rights standards including freedom of expression, privacy and data protection, protection of vulnerable groups from discrimination and the right to education, and (4) Protection from crime and the protection of victims of crime, in particular regarding gender-based violence. The EU Fundamental Rights Agency has also published a new report "Protect human rights and public health in fighting COVID-19." As the FRA explains, "Respecting human rights and protecting public health is in everyone's best interest - they have to go hand-in-hand." Video blog Michael O'Flaherty: COVID-19.