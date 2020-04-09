EPIC joined a coalition of civil liberties and privacy groups to urge the Port of Seattle Commission to reverse an earlier decision to deploy facial recognition technology at SeaTac International Airport. The organizations stated that the Port Commission should not back the Customs and Border Protection's unauthorized use of facial recognition technology. Previously, EPIC and a coalition urged the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board to suspend the use of face surveillance systems across the federal government. And last year, the Public Voice coalition called for a global moratorium on face surveillance. Over 100 organizations and several hundred experts from over 40 countries endorsed the Public Voice declaration.