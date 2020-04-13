EPIC has filed a brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to review the D.C. Circuit decision in EPIC v. Commerce. In that case, the Court of Appeals denied EPIC the right to obtain privacy impact assessments concerning citizenship question on the 2020 Census. EPIC argued that the Census Bureau was required to publish the impact assessments before attempting to include the citizenship question. EPIC told the Supreme Court that the lower court decision conflicts with earlier Supreme Court precedent and that the government had "failed to rebut" the arguments EPIC set out in its initial petition for review. Last year, the Supreme Court's decision in Commerce v. New York led to the removal of the citizenship question from the 2020 census. EPIC filed an amicus brief in support of that outcome.