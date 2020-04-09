In detailed comments, EPIC criticized the DHS's proposed "Insider Threat" database that would give the agency vast amounts of personal data. EPIC urged DHS to limit the scope of data collection and to drop proposed Privacy Act exemptions that would diminish the agency's responsibilities for the data gathered. Citing the surge in data breaches, EPIC warned that DHS data practices pose a risk to federal employees. EPIC previously recommended privacy protections in background checks and warned against inaccurate, insecure, and overbroad government databases.