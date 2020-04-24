A federal court has announced June 18 as a “target date” to complete its review of the unredacted Mueller Report and to decide what additional material must be released. Judge Reggie B. Walton ruled last month that he will conduct an “in camera” review of the complete Mueller Report as part of EPIC’s Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. EPIC recently urged the court to begin that review soon as possible because "time is of the essence in this case.” The book EPIC v. DOJ: The Mueller Report is available for purchase at the EPIC Bookstore. EPIC's case—the first in the nation for the disclosure of the Mueller Report—is EPIC v. DOJ, No. 19-810.