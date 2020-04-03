COVID-19 data protection health international privacy
Global Privacy Assembly Surveys Policies on Coronavirus
The Global Privacy Assembly, the international network of data protection officials, has published Data protection and Coronavirus (COVID-19) resources. The GPA stated that it "recognises the unprecedented challenges being faced to address the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Data protection authorities across the world stand ready to help facilitate swift and safe data sharing to fight COVID-19, while still providing the protections the public expects." EPIC is also tracking privacy statements from UN Human Rights experts, the Council of Europe, German data protection experts, NGOs, the European Data Protection Board, and the World Health Organization.